Limoneira expands U.S. distribution footprint - FreshFruitPortal.com

Citrus company Limoneira has announced the addition of new U.S. distribution locations on the East Coast, adding to its facilities in California and Texas.

The organization says the move will ensure "efficient and more cost-effective distribution".

“The addition of new distribution in Miami and a new warehouse and packing facility in Vineland, New Jersey complements our distribution points in California and Texas and ensures efficient and more cost-effective distribution for our customers,” said John Carter, Limoneira’s Director of Global Sales.

“We’re doing our best to solve customer challenges and can offer logistical support and packaging options in addition to consistent fruit quality and sustainability solutions.”

Alex Teague, Limoneira’s Chief Operating Officer, says: "Our One World of Citrus model has been in place for several years now and has been instrumental in servicing our customers."

"With our operations in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres, we are able to offer citrus from our trees direct to our buyers every day of the year."

In May last year, Limoneira completed a joint venture with family-owned Argentine citrus operation FGF Trapani (FGF), along with a land acquisition. As part of the agreement, Limoneira created a subsidiary in Argentina under the name Limoneira Argentina S.A.U.