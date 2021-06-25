Dole announces limited blueberry recall due to potential contamination

June 25 , 2021
Dole Diversified North America, Inc. is recalling a limited number of cases of Dole Fresh Blueberries packaged in a variety of clamshell sizes for potential Cyclospora contamination.

The impacted products were distributed in four states, Illinois, Maryland, New York and Wisconsin, as well as two Canadian provinces, Alberta and British Columbia.

Consumers are advised to check any product they have in their homes and discard any product matching the production description, UPC codes, and product lot codes listed below.

The product lot code is located on the top label of the clamshell and is a series of numbers printed by inkjet in black. Dependent upon where the numbers are printed, they may go across the wording on the label like in the photo below.

Consumers who have any of the recalled product should not consume it, but rather discard it immediately, the press release stated.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite and a person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water.

Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.

Dole is coordinating closely with regulatory officials and no illnesses have been reported to date in association with the recall and no other Dole products are included in the recall. Only Dole Fresh Blueberries with the exact UPC and lot code combinations identified above are included in the recall.

Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.

