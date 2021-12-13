Management of tropical whiteweed in citrus groves - FreshFruitPortal.com

The content of this article 'Management of tropical whiteweed in citrus groves' was prepared by the University of Florida and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

Tropical whiteweed (Ageratum conyzoides; synonym Eupatorium conyzoides), a member of the Asteraceae plant family, is considered a common weed of agriculture crops, wetlands, roadsides, and pastures in many parts of the world (Kohli et al. 2006; GISD 2016).

Other common names for this annual non-native species include billygoat weed, bluebonnet, and bluetop. It is listed as an invasive plant in several plantation crops, including citrus (Holm et al. 1977).

Although this species has been documented in Florida since the 1940s, it has recently become problematic in natural areas, pastures and rangeland, and citrus groves.

In citrus groves, tropical whiteweed spreads quickly if not managed properly.

Description

Figure 1. Tropical whiteweed stem. Stem and roots: Stems are erect and branching with soft hairs (pubescent) and grow to a height of approximately 3 feet (Figure 1).The roots are fibrous and shallow (usually not deeper than 4 inches).