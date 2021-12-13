Management of tropical whiteweed in citrus groves - FreshFruitPortal.com

Management of tropical whiteweed in citrus groves
The content of this article 'Management of tropical whiteweed in citrus groves' was prepared by the University of Florida and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.
Tropical whiteweed (Ageratum conyzoides; synonym Eupatorium conyzoides), a member of the Asteraceae plant family, is considered a common weed of agriculture crops, wetlands, roadsides, and pastures in many parts of the world (Kohli et al. 2006; GISD 2016).
Other common names for this annual non-native species include billygoat weed, bluebonnet, and bluetop. It is listed as an invasive plant in several plantation crops, including citrus (Holm et al. 1977).
Although this species has been documented in Florida since the 1940s, it has recently become problematic in natural areas, pastures and rangeland, and citrus groves.
In citrus groves, tropical whiteweed spreads quickly if not managed properly.
Description
Figure 1. Tropical whiteweed stem.
Leaves: Leaves are opposite, 0.25 to 4 inches long, 0.2 to 2 inches wide, on 0.2 to 3-inch-long hairy petioles.
Leaf shape is lanceolate to broadly ovate and leaf margins are serrated with coarse teeth (Figure 2).
Leaf surfaces are rough and lightly hairy with prominent veins. When crushed, the leaves produce a strong, rancid odor.
Figure 2. Tropical whiteweed leaves-ovate and serrated.
Flowers: Flowers are blue, purple, pinkish, or white-colored, less than 6 mm across, and are produced in close terminal flower heads (Figure 3).
Tropical whiteweed flowers year-round when growing conditions are favorable. The fruits are small, brown, one-seeded achenes.
Figure 3. Tropical whiteweed flowers. Note the purplish hue of flowers.
Life cycle and distribution
Tropical whiteweed is an annual and can complete its life cycle in approximately two months.
It grows particularly well and forms dense populations where soil fertility is high but can survive and reproduce in low-fertility soils. The plant prefers moist soil but also grows in dry areas.
Economic and environmental impacts
Tropical whiteweed is also reported as a host of economically important crop pathogens and pests and has been found to inhibit the growth of other plant species by releasing allelochemicals to the soil (GISD 2016; Dogra et al. 2009).
Figure 4. Heavy infestation of tropical whiteweed in citrus tree rows in a citrus grove.
Management
Cultural and physical control
The primary mode of reproduction for tropical whiteweed is through seeds, which are easily dispersed by wind, water, animals, people, machinery, and vehicles.
Hence, management efforts should focus on prevention and sanitation. Managing this weed before it sets seed will reduce future infestations.
Mechanically controlling this species is relatively easy, as it is shallow-rooted.
Chemical control
Post-emergent herbicides like paraquat (Singh et al. 1996) and glyphosate (Kumar and Singh 1989) will effectively control emerged tropical whiteweed. However, these herbicides are most effective when weeds are young and actively growing.
Thorough spray coverage is required for the control of emerged weeds. Also, application has to be made prior to flowering to prevent the formation of a seed bank in the soil.
Simazine, a residual herbicide used in citrus, has also been reported to give good control on the emergence of tropical whiteweed (Gautam and Chauhan 1984).