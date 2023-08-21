Michigan apple growers estimate 32 billion bushels in 2023

Michigan’s official apple crop estimate of 32 million bushels was announced Aug. 18 as part of the USApple outlook meeting in Chicago. The 2023 estimate is above average for the Michigan apple industry.

“This fall brings the second large Michigan Apple crop in a row for our industry,” Diane Smith, executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee, indicates in a release. “As growers continue to plant high-density orchards and adopt other innovative growing practices, Michigan’s apple crop will continue to grow.”

According to the USDA, Michigan harvested a record 32.38 million bushels of apples in 2022. Average annual crop size is approximately 24 million bushels. There are more than 14.9 million apple trees in commercial production, covering 34,500 acres on 775 family-run farms in Michigan.

Many factors contribute to the size of an apple crop, including weather, bloom conditions and tree health. To make the estimate, growers, and other industry experts report on what they are seeing in various regions of the state, then come to a consensus on the crop size estimate.

“Michigan had mostly favorable weather conditions for growing apples during spring and summer 2023. While some regionalized losses occurred due to frost and hail, overall our state’s growers report a very healthy crop with great looking fruit,” says Smith.

Michigan apples are available from August to June.

“Michigan growers share a common goal of producing flavorful, high-quality apples,” says Smith. “They work with tree fruit researchers to implement the latest growing techniques and use new technology to monitor growing conditions. Michigan growers are committed to bringing the best quality fruit to the consumer.”

The Michigan Apple Committee is a grower-funded nonprofit organization devoted to marketing, education and research activities to distinguish the local crop and encourage its consumption in the state and around the world.