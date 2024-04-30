Brazil opens market for Moroccan citrus

During the 16th edition of the International Agriculture Exhibition of Morocco (SIAM 2024), the opening of the Brazilian market to Moroccan citrus, specifically clementines, and mandarins, was made official with the signing of an action plan that defines the conditions and methods for exporting these products.

According to international media reports, Brazil is a promising market for the Moroccan market. Morocco's season does not coincide with the Brazilian season, allowing the fruit to enter the market when demand for the product increases.

In March, a delegation of phytosanitary experts from the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock visited the Moroccan National Food Safety Office (ONSSA) to evaluate the national phytosanitary control and certification system for citrus access to the Brazilian market.

The Moroccan Minister of Agriculture, Mohamed Sadiki, described the opening "as a vital step for the Moroccan citrus industry," stressing the importance of this decision for his country's citrus growers.

