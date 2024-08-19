Current market activity for California table grapes in Asia

August 19 , 2024

California table grapes are already flooding international markets, and even though they must compete with other origins, state growers project a strong season ahead.

Initially, shipments of red and black grapes to Hong Kong have been affected by heat waves in the state, according to importers.

A Market Intelligence Report from the California Table Grape Commission indicated that some buyers have had to cancel their order and import green grapes only at present, therefore grapes volume was not high during the first two weeks of August.

Exporters are hoping the supply will not be affected much and they can catch the Mid-Autumn Festival peak season in September.

Hong Kong retail

As retailers look forward to promotions, they will plan around the festival time, with some importers saying retailers have placed some orders with them already.

"Retailer's purchases have been conservative as the retail sales is not very good and the demand has been low and slow. Hopefully, after the summer school holiday, festival time will stimulate demand," the report says.

June retail sales dipped 9.7% - the value of total retail sales in June, estimated at $29.9 billion, decreased 9.7% compared with the same month last year.

Of the total Hong Kong retail sales value in June, online sales accounted for 7.8%. Provisionally estimated at $2.3 billion, the value of online retail sales increased 5.2% compared with a year earlier.

Japan

Initial shipments of California table grapes began arriving in Japan the week of August 5 via ocean freight.

The report states that volume projections from importers vary, with some reporting they expect to import significantly more than last season, which was impacted by Hurricane Hilary. Meanwhile, others report anticipated declines in purchases from California due to the expected availability of Peruvian fruit during the latter part of the season.

The 2023-24 season marked the first season that Peruvian table grapes had market access in Japan. During that time, 300,000 boxes were shipped to Japan. Because Peru had weather challenges that impacted exports during the latter part of their season, industry members anticipate that shipments to Japan will increase during the 2024- 25 season.

Economic issues, such as global stock market volatility and a weak Japanese yen, are also expected to impact California table grape shipments. On Monday, August 5, 2024, the Nikkei 225 – a stock market index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange – experienced its sharpest one-day decline since 1987.

At the close of the market on Monday, the benchmark index was down 4,451.28 points, or 12.40%, to 31,458.42. Some traders have indicated that this decline is due, in part, to an interest rate increase by the Bank of Japan which was announced last week.

Singapore

More air-flown California grapes continue to arrive in many varieties. Prices are high but importers expect prices to become more affordable when the sea-shipments arrive.

However, the market is also receiving grapes from Australia, Egypt, Chile, China, Korea, Spain, and Japan.

South Korea

In South Korea, shipments of California table grapes continue to arrive via air and sea.

The report indicates that importers are on average, handling approximately 10% higher volumes than at the same time last year.

They also report that competition from Shine Muscat grapes is strong due to lower pricing. Shine Muscats are selling at approximately 50% lower prices than last season, at around 25,000 won (18.27 USD) per 2 kilograms.

One importer reported that they are facing difficulties sourcing export-quality red table grape varieties. Many growers need reds to fill their domestic programs and thus are not offering these varieties for export.

There seems to be a gap in availability as the importers wait for Scarlet Royals to start.

Taiwan

In Taiwan, another growing market, California table grapes are becoming increasingly prevalent across various channels and outlets, including retail outlets, wholesale markets, and wet markets, and despite their relatively small volumes, they still become a staple item on market shelves.

Market intelligence from a major retailer noted that this year has been challenging for domestic fruits due to unfavorable weather and natural disasters, opening a significant opportunity window for imported fruits. As a result, importers have begun to air-freight California grapes to meet consumer demand for high-quality fruits.

All retailers are eager to collaborate on promotional activities with the commission. Many targeted retailers have started stocking up on California grapes since early July. Both PX-Mart and Carrefour buyer mentioned that their sea-shipped grapes would reach the harbor by mid-August, ensuring a stable supply for the activities. Reps negotiated for a dedicated column in PX-Mart's newsletter promoting CA grapes, scheduled for mid-September till early October.

Grape varieties imported during this period are Arrathirty, Arrathirtythree, Black Corinth, IFG Twenty-One, IFG Twenty-Two, Sheegene-21, Sugraone, SV 21-66-226 and SV 28-100-849.

Vietnam

In Vietnam, importers are supplying more volumes of California grapes via air every day. Most of the supermarkets, fruit shops, and wet market stalls are handling California grapes in bigger volumes.

However, the display space in supermarkets for Australian grapes and Chinese grapes is larger compared to California grapes, the report indicates.

Additionally, retailers in the country reported that California grapes are selling slowly because of high prices. The demand for California grapes is increasing in August as the Australian grapes season ends. Importers reported that they stopped importing Australian grapes and have moved to import more volumes of California grapes.

Importers are mainly importing California grapes via air shipment because there are a lot of competing Chinese grapes in the market this year; they come in many varieties, with good quality, nice packing, and cheap prices.

Importers are expecting the first sea shipment of California grapes to reach Ho Chi Minh in the last week of August.

Meanwhile, the modern market in Vietnam continues to be dominated by Chinese grapes. Chinese grapes are flooding the market in huge volumes. Chinese grapes are the biggest competitor of Australian grapes and California grapes in the traditional market. Chinese grapes are selling well at low prices and are of good quality. Consumers are tightening their belts, and tend to buy lower-priced products.

Related article: Strong consumption maintains a dynamic table grape season in California