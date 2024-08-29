8th Jalisco Avocado Congress: Learning in order to grow

By Sebastian Ramírez

The 8th Jalisco Avocado Congress, being held from August 28-30 in Ciudad Guzman, Mexico, offers industry members from more than seven countries the opportunity to discuss the most relevant topics in the growing avocado market.

This edition features 137 exhibiting companies, 33 specialist talks, and more than 1,000 attendees.

The avocado industry in Jalisco continues to progress and is now the second-largest producer after Michoacan, highlighting the importance of understanding the various factors required for successful production.

During the inauguration, Eleazar Oceguera, president of APEAJAL, the organizing association, thanked attendees and reiterated the event's slogan: 'Technology for the Present and the Future.'

“We came to learn, to know new techniques, to solve problems, and to be aware that climate change is here to stay, therefore, I invite you to actively participate in this congress,” he said.

Jorge de Jesús Juarez Parra, spokesman for the Municipal Government of Zapotlán, emphasized the importance of the avocado sector in Jalisco and highlighted the fundamental role of technology and innovation in the industry.

Also present at the inauguration was the president of the Association of Avocado Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM), Julio Sahagún, who highlighted the progress of the avocado industry to become a fundamental pillar of the Mexican economy.

In addition to emphasizing the industry's success, he added: “We have to meet the expectations of our avocado and one of the challenges is to make the industry sustainable, which is a must so that our land remains fertile for the next generations.”

Preserving natural resources, particularly water, is a priority for an industry that relies heavily on them.

“The road does not end here and we must continue to be an example and a symbol of pride for those involved, and for the whole country. In this congress, professionalism and innovation are very important,” said Sahagún.

He also highlighted the work done by the state of Jalisco, which despite being a recent exporter to the United States, “has demonstrated a lot of formality, strength and commitment that are a reference for everyone.”

Jalisco's importance to the U.S.

Jalisco's role in entering the U.S. market has been to help Mexico maintain its position as the leading avocado exporter.

In 2023, Mexico managed to increase its avocado exports to the U.S. by 19% compared to 2022 due to the volume added by Jalisco. Since 2015, annual export growth had stagnated at 5%.

Giovanni Cavaletto, president of Grupo Cerritos who has more than 35 years of industry experience, highlighted the industry's success since 1997 when the U.S. reauthorized Mexican avocado imports.

Demand has grown exponentially over the past 27 years, making it essential to add new producing states to supply the U.S. market.

Competition has also increased, especially from Peru, as well as other growing origins such as Colombia.

“Since gaining access to the U.S. in 2012, Peru has grown at a rate of 29% per year, much higher than Mexico, which today may not seem like a big threat, however in their harvest period they can export more containers per week than Mexico,” said Cavaletto.

Colombia still lags far behind Mexico in production volume, but it is growing 200% annually, which Cavaletto says could pose a threat to Mexico within 5 to 10 years.

“We have to learn how to supply more avocados to a market that is becoming more competitive every year,” Cavaletto told the Mexican industry.

Pruning

One of the topics discussed was the importance of pruning, but most importantly, a strategic pruning that adapts to the size and needs of each orchard. In this regard, Mauricio Navarro Garcia, an expert on the subject, opened the event by stating that, in general, the global industry is “behind” in terms of pruning.

The big problem, he said, is that those who are pruning trees are not experts, since those who study the benefits of pruning are not pruners, but consultants.

He indicated that small and medium-sized producers should abandon the general pruning mechanism and adopt strategic pruning, which “is selected with agronomic criteria to decide which branch goes and which stays. There is a reason for each pruning, and it must be done at the right time and in the right way,” said the expert.

He added that pruning is a combination of art and technique based on knowledge of the tree's physiology and its agroecological conditions.

He also emphasized the importance of pruning to prevent tree pests and diseases.

Transportation

Mediterranean Shipping Company, the world's largest shipping company, was present on the first day of the event represented by its sales and marketing director in Mexico, José Cobos.

Cobos spoke about the challenges in the transportation of Mexican avocados today, pointing out the efforts the company is making to reach new markets.

In Mexico, the company operates in eight ports, including unusual ones such as Mazatlán, allowing them to expand their coverage. In terms of routes, the focus is on the Far East, Asia, and Europe, with reduced transit times.

“The star of our service is the Mexico Express, which goes from Altamira, Mexico, to northern Europe, with a transit time of 16 days,” said the director.

Two years ago, the company also offered air services. It has a fleet of five airplanes that allow it to expeditiously reach different markets.

With a dynamic local industry, several members expressed their adaptability to the different challenges they have to face, however, they emphasize the importance of instances such as the congress to discuss, learn, and make visible all the work that is being done at a national level.

The 8th Jalisco Avocado Congress runs until August 30. We invite our readers to stay informed through Freshfruitportal.com.