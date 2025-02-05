South African apples regain market access to Thailand

South Africa's government announced that the country is set to resume apple exports to Thailand after 16 years of closure due to import requirement changes in Thailand.

The Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen announced the reopening of the market and emphasized the importance of the deciduous fruit for the country's agro-market.

"Apples are one of the most important deciduous fruits grown in South Africa, taking into consideration its foreign exchange earnings and employment creation. The South African apple industry is export-oriented with approximately half of the apples produced being absorbed by the export market,” Steenhuisen said."

According to the press release, South African apple exports have surged by 40% over the past decade, largely driven by exports to the Far East and Asia, and currently account for about 35% of all South African apple exports.

The newly agreed-upon conditions state that all apples exported from South Africa to Thailand must meet specific phytosanitary standards, guaranteeing that the fruit is free from quarantine pests of concern to the Thai authorities.

Plus, Commercial orchards, pack houses, or/and export establishments wishing to export apples to the Kingdom of Thailand must be registered, and approved by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD), and orchards must implement stringent agricultural practices that include integrated pest management (IPM) systems and strict orchard sanitation measures.