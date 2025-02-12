U.S. apple and pear stocks drop, European turnover rises

In 2025, apple and pear stock movement in both the United States and Europe followed distinct trends, reflecting shifts in supply, demand, and overall market dynamics.

According to the latest stock report by the World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA),

U.S. apple and pear stocks saw significant declines, signaling potential supply constraints and evolving consumer preferences. Meanwhile, European markets experienced increased stock turnover, indicating more active market adjustments.

Key varieties such as Cosmic Crisp, Pink Lady, and Concorde pears showed notable increases in movement, whereas Red Delicious, Fuji, and Bosc pears experienced declines. These trends highlight the complexities of the fruit market, shaped by production levels, storage capacities, and changing consumer demand.

Apple stock movement in the U.S. declined in 2025 compared to 2024, following a broader trend of reduced supply. The total movement decreased by a greater margin than the previous year, marking a 3.9% year-over-year decline. While Cosmic Crisp and Pink Lady apples saw increased movement, Red Delicious and Fuji experienced significant reductions.

U.S. pear stocks also recorded a notable decline in movement, pointing to a substantial reduction in supply. The total movement decreased by a slightly smaller margin than in 2024, reflecting a 26% year-over-year decline.

Bosc, Comice, and Northwest Bartlett pears saw considerable reductions, while Concorde pears stood out with a remarkable increase, suggesting a shift in consumer demand or broader market trends.

European apple and pear stocks

In contrast to the U.S., apple stock movement in Europe increased in 2025, indicating a shift in market trends. The total movement saw a larger reduction compared to 2024, reflecting a 4.3% year-over-year increase in stock turnover.

Varieties such as Gala, Golden Delicious, and Red Delicious saw significant movement, signaling strong market activity. However, Cox Orange and Bramley apples experienced stock increases, possibly indicating evolving consumer preferences or adjustments in production strategies.

Pear stock movement in Europe also showed notable changes in 2025. The total movement decreased by a smaller margin compared to the previous year, marking a 4.5% year-over-year increase in stock turnover.

Conference pears had the highest movement, though at a lower rate than in 2024. Meanwhile, Abate Fetel pears saw a sharp increase in movement, and Rocha pears also recorded higher turnover. In contrast, varieties like Alexandrina and Doyenne du Comice moved at a slower pace compared to the previous year.

These shifts in apple and pear stock movement highlight the evolving dynamics of the global fruit market, driven by supply fluctuations, consumer demand, and changing trade patterns.

Related articles: South African apple and pear exports projected up in 2024