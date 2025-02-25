Florida International Terminal (FIT), one of SAAM Terminals' port terminals, had a successful 2024, a release said. The terminal successfully renewed its concession until 2035 and made significant advancements in innovations to enhance its services.

“The concession extension agreement includes a robust investment plan of $25 million through 2026, which involves the incorporation of new technologies and operational efficiency measures. These include state-of-the-art container handling equipment from Taylor Machine and accident and collision prevention technology from Strata Worldwide, among others. This will enable us to continue providing excellent service and safety to support foreign trade,” stated FIT CEO Justin P. Weir.

Among the milestones during this period was the arrival of four Super Post Panamax cranes at the Port of Everglades, as well as the introduction of new vessel services from Ocean Network Express, Cosco, CMA CGM, and Maersk Line to the terminal.

Additionally, the terminal successfully implemented the Advent eModal system, which is utilized at Port Everglades and enhances the scheduling of appointments for carriers, thereby improving the efficiency of the entire logistics chain.

In 2024, the port terminal, which specializes in handling containers and general cargo, transferred 332,262 TEUs and 2,825,963 tons of cargo, handling a total of 510 vessels.

