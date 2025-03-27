Fresh produce grower, marketer, and distributor Oppy and G&M Farms, a berry producer based in Selma, California, will introduce a new wave of premium berries to the market this spring.

The companies announced in a release that the partnership builds on the success of last season’s Pink Cosmo and Hunkaberry jumbo blueberry debut and continues the commitment to deliver high-quality, stand-out fruit to the marketplace.

The collaboration brings new offerings to Oppy’s berry program, including Mango Kist and Maui Sunset blueberries and Sugar Diamond blackberries, and a pipeline of new varieties into the future.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the team at G&M Farms, whose commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with Oppy’s mission to bring fresh, exciting options to our customers,” said Jason Fung, vice president of Oppy’s berry category. “Together, we’ll build on the amazing response to Pink Cosmo blues we experienced last year by introducing more premium, high-flavor blueberries and blackberries to set our portfolio apart.”

Complementing the new varieties, Oppy will also significantly increase its California blueberry offerings in collaboration with G&M Farms. G&M Farms focuses on advancing berry quality and production, ensuring that consumers receive only the best fruit available.

“These are some of the most exotic berries on the planet, and we’re confident they will intrigue shoppers and spark a lot of excitement in the berry category,” said Greg Willems, co-owner of G&M Farms, where harvest begins in early May.