In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we take a look at avocado prices. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

The ever-popular Hass variety, especially large-size 48s from California, is selling at around $6.47 per kg. This is a 41% increase year-over-year.. The spike in avocado prices is largely driven by a shortage of large-sized fruit in the U.S. market, just as California begins harvesting its largest crop since 2020. While this robust domestic production is helping fill the gap, it's only partially offsetting lower volumes from Mexico, the top avocado supplier to the U.S.

Adding to the upward pressure, avocados from Peru and Colombia are now subject to a 10% import tariff, with no clear timeline for repeal. This limits the potential for relief on prices during the upcoming summer months, when demand typically climbs. Industry analysts expect tight supply and strong pricing to persist until Mexican production recovers in the 2025/26 marketing season. Until then, guacamole may be more of a luxury than a staple at summer cookouts.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

All pricing for domestic US produce represents the spot market at Shipping Point (i.e. packing house/climate controlled warehouse, etc.). For imported fruit, the pricing data represents the spot market at Port of Entry.