Over the past two decades, per-capita consumption of fresh avocados in the United States has increased by approximately 260%, reflecting a broader interest in foods perceived as healthy and versatile. This trend is influenced by changing dietary habits, increased interest in plant-based nutrition, and the popularity of dishes such as avocado toast.

In response to this demand, the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) partnered with Food & Culinary Professionals (FCP), a dietetic practice group within the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, to develop recipes exploring new avocado culinary uses. The collaboration is aimed at demonstrating the fruit's adaptability across different types of meals and to promote awareness of its nutritional profile.

“Avocados have long been a staple in many cuisines, but there is potential for continued exploration of new uses and combinations,” said Amanda Izquierdo, MPH, RD, LDN, PR & Advertising Manager at HAB. The initiative focused on expanding perceptions of avocado use beyond common applications like guacamole or toast.

Among the recipes developed through this effort are:

Javacado Frozen Mocha : A drink combining espresso and avocado, designed to deliver creaminess without added sugars.

Key Lime Pie Avocado Frozen Yogurt Bark : A dessert-style snack using avocado, yogurt, lime juice, and honey.

Avocado Gnocchi with Avocado Cilantro Lime Sauce : A variation on gnocchi using mashed avocado in place of potatoes.

Street Corn-Style Soup : A one-pot dish combining avocado, corn, beans, and lime.

Miso-Marinated Salad with Whipped Avocado Dressing : A grain-based salad featuring a citrus-accented avocado dressing.

The project coincides with broader concerns around dietary habits in the U.S. A recent survey of over 1,000 adults indicated that while 93% of respondents understand the importance of good nutrition, only half consistently maintain healthy eating practices most days of the week. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020–2025, roughly 90% of Americans do not meet the recommended vegetable intake, and 80% fall short on fruit consumption.

Fresh avocados are recognized as a nutrient-dense food, offering dietary fiber and unsaturated fats. These nutrients are associated with various health benefits, including heart health and digestive support. Avocados also provide vitamins and minerals such as potassium, folate, and vitamin E.

HAB continues to invest in research and education aimed at understanding avocados' role in nutrition and encouraging their consumption for a balanced diet. The board's work targets both consumers and health professionals to close the gap between nutritional knowledge and everyday eating behaviors.

For additional recipes and nutrition resources, more information is available at Love One Today, an initiative of the Hass Avocado Board focused on evidence-based avocado education.

