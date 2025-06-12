U.S. apple production slightly up in June
The latest USApple Tracker report shows that, as of June 1, the total apple inventory in storage nationwide was 54 million bushels. The reported data encompasses over 95% of the country’s total storage capacity.
The reported volume represents a 5% decrease year-on-year from the 57 million bushels previously recorded. However, this is still 17% higher than the five-year average for that date. Additionally, the figure also represents a slight 3% uptick compared to May numbers.
Breaking down the storage figures, fresh apple holdings amounted to 40 million bushels, slightly below last year’s June total by 2%. Processing apple stocks were 15 million bushels, which is 13% less than the amount recorded in 2024.
