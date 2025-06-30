A report shows 73% of Americans expect a price surge under Trump tariffs, while the U.S. economy is expected to skirt a recession.

According to JP Morgan, a bank, the average effective tariff rate should eventually settle around 15-18%, but consumers are already prepared to see an increase in pricing, a Reuters/Ipsos poll reports.

Consumers said they expect prices for the items they buy every day would increase in price in the next six months after new taxes on a wide range of imports take effect.

Some 57% of poll respondents said they opposed the new tariffs, and around 39% responded in support. Fifty-two percent of respondents agreed with the president's argument that other countries have been taking advantage of the U.S. when it comes to international trade.

The poll, conducted online and nationwide, surveyed 1,027 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of about 3% points.