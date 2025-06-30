Three-quarters of U.S. consumers expect price hikes as new tariffs loom - poll
A report shows 73% of Americans expect a price surge under Trump tariffs, while the U.S. economy is expected to skirt a recession.
According to JP Morgan, a bank, the average effective tariff rate should eventually settle around 15-18%, but consumers are already prepared to see an increase in pricing, a Reuters/Ipsos poll reports.
Consumers said they expect prices for the items they buy every day would increase in price in the next six months after new taxes on a wide range of imports take effect.