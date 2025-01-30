ProducePay adds financial leadership to drive global expansion

Press release

ProducePay has appointed Nathan Gilliland as Chief Financial Officer, Yuin Choe as Senior Vice President of Treasury, and Diana Simeonova as Senior Vice President and Global Corporate Controller.

These additions bring decades of leadership and expertise to ProducePay, which continues expanding its platform's technology services and sourcing programs for growers, marketers, and retailers in the global fresh produce supply chain.

With more than 30 years of experience in finance, technology, and energy, Gilliland has raised more than $600 million in venture capital and led four pre-revenue companies from launch to rapid growth. He will drive ProducePay’s financial strategy, bringing insight and experience that position the company for further success in scaling its operations.

Choe, a veteran in corporate finance with more than 15 years of experience in debt capital markets, cash management, risk management, and corporate insurance, will focus on enhancing ProducePay’s financial operational capacity. Previously holding senior roles at J.D. Power, Belkin International, and Hyundai Capital America, he brings a depth of knowledge in financial optimization that is essential as ProducePay grows.

Simeonova brings nearly two decades of extensive experience in global corporate controllership and financial operations, focusing on technology, SaaS, and manufacturing sectors. Before joining ProducePay, she held various positions in financial leadership. She was key in overseeing financial operations, building high-performing accounting teams, and implementing industry-leading financial practices and systems to scale businesses and drive growth, including facilitating successful exits. Her leadership and financial expertise will strengthen ProducePay's financial infrastructure.

“Nathan’s expertise in capital markets, finance, and technology makes him the ideal leader to continue driving our mission of transforming the fresh produce industry with technology services that reduce food and economic waste,” said Patrick McCullough, CEO of ProducePay. “Yuin and Diana will be instrumental in helping us scale our growing portfolio and ensure best-in-class financial operations as we expand geographically along with our suite of products.”

A Breakthrough Year for ProducePay

These appointments come at a pivotal year for ProducePay as it continues to continue the fresh produce sector. The company has facilitated more than $10 billion worth of fresh produce across 60 fresh produce commodities globally.

Incorporating financing, program management, payments, and quality visibility, the company’s Predictable Commerce Platform helps its customers grow across the fresh produce supply chain while capturing value through reduced economic inefficiencies and food waste. By bundling these services into its Predictable Commerce Programs, ProducePay has also secured a supply of high-quality fresh produce for the world’s largest marketers and retailers.

These programs have real results for growers, marketers, and the world’s most respected retailers. In 2024, ProducePay’s Predictable Commerce Program procured three million cases of Mexican table grapes for over a dozen top U.S. retailers—a sevenfold increase in volume compared to 2023—with a 90 percent reduction in retail rejections, bringing them to nearly one percent. This achievement was accompanied by predictable pricing, enhanced quality, and robust traceability enabled by the company’s Visibility solution and a network of more than 100 agronomists on the ground.

The company plans to expand its programs to additional commodities and regions this year. Recently, ProducePay launched pilot programs for avocados and berries, with full-scale rollouts expected later this year.

“We have proven the impact of bundling our suite of technology products within our Predictable Commerce Programs and the positive outcomes it brings to the industry. It’s time for us to evolve, go even further, and prove that we can scale these benefits to our customers, capturing value while reducing the waste and inefficiencies inherent in the traditionally analog fresh produce sector,” concluded McCullough.