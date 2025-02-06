Pacific Trellis Fruit executives visit plum operations in South Africa

Two top executives from Pacific Trellis Fruit wrapped up a visit with their South African plum-growing partners.

Marcial Hernandez, Vice President of Sourcing, and Patty Denson, Sales Executive, spent a week touring orchards and packing facilities and diving into the latest innovations and new varieties. This trip continued to strengthen their new Clamshell Plum program.

From Extra Sweet Plums to Watermelon and Lemon Plums, the team explored ways to enhance the company’s go-to-market strategy. In a release, the company said that its premium plum program is poised for big things.

The Clamshell program features 10 premium stone fruit items, including Extra Sweet Nectarines, Peaches, Apricots, Cherry Plums, and more. “We partner with some of the best growers and packers to deliver top-tier stone fruit,” shared Hernandez. “Our program continues to thrive with excellent growers: Rubisco, Icon Fruit, Dibenisa, and Core Fruit, and we’re actively exploring new sourcing options to take it to the next level.”

“The clamshell plum program has been a terrific opportunity for retailers to expand sales in the imported stone fruit category,” stated Patty Denson, Sales Executive for Pacific Trellis Fruit, located in Fresno, CA. “One of my favorite items is the Watermelon Plum, which is green on the outside like a watermelon, but inside, it’s bursting with sweet, red flesh. Crisp yet juicy, with a perfect balance of sweetness and acidity, it’s an unforgettable bite when fully ripe!”