The future of fruit labeling: See & believe it!

Press release

At Fruit Logistica 2025, the Sinclair team presented a timelapse showcase of its compostable fruit labels. Having launched Sinclair-T55 with the Zespri Group at Fruit Attraction in October 2024, interest has been high as the industry looks to adopt environmentally conscious packaging solutions.

Packing a punch

Fruit labels have delivered added value for retailers, branders, and consumers for over 40 years. The fruit label is a compact, minimized packaging solution that provides essential point-of-sale product information for consumers and retailers. As part of the marketing mix, brands can promote fresh produce characteristics and build consumer relationships. For retailers, the label ensures accurate checkout—price, produce type—and traceability.

The fruit label's ability to differentiate produce allows brands to build relationships with consumers on origin, variety, taste, and quality, all key buying triggers. All of this is possible with Sinclair—T55, a certified compostable packaging solution that can be as small as 18x10mm and weigh as little as 9.3 grams per square meter. At the end of its life, it contributes to soil-enriching compost!

Compliance

The Sinclair-T55 fruit label is food-safe, certified compostable, and compliant with several leading composting standards. It meets the EU-wide industrial composting standard EN 13432 and the French and Australian home composting standards NFT 51-800 and AS 5810, respectively.

This compliance is further demonstrated by Sinclair—T55 achieving the DIN Certco and TUV AUSTRIA certifications for industrial and home composting, along with the ABA certification for home composting.

Performance

As the industry's first dual-certified home and industrial fruit label, it is designed to meet the demands of automatic, high-speed application in packinghouses. With labeling speeds of up to 720 fruit per minute, humidity and water present, plus wide temperature variances, label conformity and adhesion to fresh produce is key. The new Sinclair T55 label meets these challenges with performance equivalent to conventional PE/PP labels or surpassing it on some produce types.

See it & believe it!

So, as well as being the highest-performing certified home compostable label available, at the end of its life, the label will break down and biodegrade to become part of usable, soil-enriching compost within 365 days (or sooner). You can see this via the timelapse video at Fruit Logistica (see right). The timelapse video shows certified compostable fruit labels on banana, kiwi, apple, and organic skin in home composting conditions.