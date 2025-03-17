Sunkist invests in Sienz to accelerate innovation pipeline and new technology development

Sunkist Growers acquired a minority stake in Sienz, a global fruit and vegetable packinghouse technology leader. With this strategic investment, Sienz was responsible for providing critical parts, service, and ongoing support to Sunkist’s packinghouse equipment customers worldwide. Sienz will also collaborate with Sunkist to develop new technologies.

“This investment represents our commitment to innovation,” said Lisa Park, Chief Financial Officer at Sunkist Growers, Inc. “With Sienz, we ensure that our customers have access to the best-in-class technology and service they’ve come to expect. Our aspirations do not end at the packinghouses but extend to the full value chain – seed to consumer. We need to collect the right data, leverage automation, and apply AI where necessary to deliver the best results for our members, and Sienz can help Sunkist get there.”

Sebastian Martinez, Sienz's Chief Executive Officer, shared, “We’re excited about this new chapter with Sunkist, and we are fully committed to ensuring our strategic alliance delivers exceptional value. Our team will provide top-tier support to ensure all Sunkist customers are well cared for with our advanced technology and service solutions.”

Sunkist and Sienz remain committed to a seamless transition. Both teams actively engage customers to provide ongoing updates and support.