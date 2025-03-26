GENESIS FRESH and The Enforcement Organization (TEO) have officially unveiled HAVVA and SIGAL, two new premium mandarin varieties originating from the same elite breeding program that developed the renowned ORRi variety.

The event, which featured a presentation and a large industry turnout, was held as part of the Volcani Project—a pioneering initiative to build a strong community of citrus growers seeking to extend and complement the ORRi mandarin campaign with a unique, exclusive collection of new varieties developed by the prestigious and globally recognized Volcani Institute. Participating growers will benefit from preferential access conditions.

“ORRi is the benchmark variety, year after year achieving record field prices and leading the market. After decades of intensive research to extend its campaign with new, high-quality mandarins, we are thrilled by the exceptional reception HAVVA, SIGAL, and the broader Volcani Project have received in Spain,” said David Alba, CEO of GENESIS FRESH.

Meeting the challenges of modern citrus production

The citrus sector faces increasingly complex challenges, from growing competition with third-country producers and the rise of alternative fruits to mounting pressures on grower profitability. These pressures are compounded by climate change, which affects both the quality and consistency of yields and increases pest threats in a context where fewer active substances are authorized for crop protection.

In this scenario, choosing varieties that offer competitive advantages in terms of quality, resilience, differentiation, and ease of consumption has become essential.

Until now, the transition between Southern Hemisphere premium mandarins and Northern Hemisphere varieties has depended primarily on traditional cultivars such as Clemenules and Clemenvilla. Despite their wide distribution, these varieties now show critical limitations, creating serious concerns across the supply chain.

Clemenules, once considered the "queen" variety, suffer from internal quality issues, poor external coloration, skin disorders, loss of firmness, vulnerability to cross-pollination, adverse weather, and pests such as red spider mites and thrips. Clemenvilla, on the other hand, poses challenges in peeling, skin issues, the presence of seeds, and high susceptibility to Alternaria fungus—a condition affecting other varieties in the same window, currently without a cure.

This has led to a rise in consumer complaints, with shoppers seeking higher quality, easier-to-eat fruits with better shelf life. Retailers have long demanded a varietal shift that guarantees a consistent, attractive, longer-lasting product that remains profitable throughout the mid-season period.

HAVVA and SIGAL arrive at this strategic moment in the Spanish citrus calendar, ensuring a smooth transition between the end of the Southern Hemisphere premium mandarin supply and the start of the ORRi season in Spain. Their premium, uniform, consistent quality maintains ORRi’s hallmark excellence while offering the market a distinctive and reliable alternative.

HAVVA and SIGAL: New generation varietal solutions

HAVVA, harvested from mid-November to mid-January, stands out for its high annual productivity, vibrant color, durable skin, and easy peeling. Its fruit is firm and uniform, virtually seedless, and offers an optimal balance of sweetness and acidity. It also boasts genetic resistance to Alternaria.

SIGAL, harvested from mid-December to mid-February, features uniform sizing, a rich reddish-orange color that requires no degreening, and an outstanding flavor profile. It stands apart in the market with its high juice content and unique texture—both crisp and melting.

Like HAVVA, it is very easy to peel, virtually seedless, and genetically resistant to Alternaria. Thus, it provides a natural solution to one of the key challenges facing other varieties in this window and delivers significant savings to growers.

“Both varieties meet the growing demand for premium mandarins with excellent quality, shelf life, and ease of consumption. Growers need reliable, profitable alternatives that solve the well-known challenges of mid-season production. HAVVA and SIGAL have been rigorously tested over several years in diverse international growing conditions and have proven highly attractive both in the field and at retail,” adds David Alba.

A strategic plan with high impact

In its initial phase, the project foresees the planting of 1,500 hectares of HAVVA and 1,000 hectares of SIGAL in Spain, providing licensed growers with a high degree of exclusivity and differentiation. A dedicated labeling system will also be available to current ORRi label users, among others, to ensure clear market differentiation and certify the legitimate origin of the fruit.

The project follows the same proven model used for ORRi management and, in collaboration with TEO, will ensure strict oversight from farm to shelf alongside effective promotional efforts to position the varieties in key premium markets.

In the specific case of SIGAL, as announced at the official launch, a voluntary regularization period for unauthorized plantings is open until May 1, 2025. After this deadline, no further campaigns will be conducted to regularize unlicensed plantations. Legal actions will be initiated against any unauthorized exploitation of the variety, which would violate breeder rights and represent unfair competition to licensed growers.