Equifruit offers free goat yoga to Sprouts shoppers to celebrate GOAT-ed Fairtrade bananas

Equifruit, North America’s leader in Fairtrade bananas, is hosting free goat yoga sessions in select Sprouts Farmers Market stores parking lots to raise awareness about their Fairtrade banana partnership. Why? Because paying banana farmers fairly is the right thing to do. On Friday, 18 April, and Saturday, 19 April, yoga will take place at two stores in Arizona, led by the iconic Arizona Goat Yoga team, to highlight and celebrate fair pay for banana farmers.

“Equifruit Fairtrade bananas are the G.O.A.T of the produce aisle,” says Jennie Coleman, President and Co-owner of Equifruit. “That’s why we’ve partnered with Arizona Goat Yoga for a truly GOAT-ed level experience for Sprouts shoppers. We’re so excited that our Fairtrade bananas are now available in Sprouts stores. By choosing Equifruit Fairtrade bananas, shoppers contribute to a fairer banana industry and help keep exploitation out of our food supply chains.”

The Equifruit bananas stocked in Sprouts stores come from farms and cooperatives of small producers, primarily in Ecuador. All Equifruit bananas are certified by Fairtrade International, the world’s most recognized and trusted sustainability certification, working to make trade fairer for the people who grow our food.

This certification signals to shoppers that banana farmers are being paid a fair price for their fruit. The price reflects the cost of sustainable production and factors in decent incomes, environmentally friendly practices, and safer working conditions.

Equifruit is a 100% women-owned banana brand. The Sprouts Farmers Market partnership marks the launch of Equifruit Fairtrade bananas into the Arizona market, offering shoppers an ethical option that supports fairer pay for banana farmers.

Head down to Sprouts (12415 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85032) on Friday, April 18, and Sprouts (23269 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255) on Saturday, April 19, from 2 pm to 6 pm to participate in free Arizona Goat Yoga sessions and pick up a bunch of Equifruit Fairtrade bananas. Participants are advised to wear comfy clothing and bring their cell phones to take a lot of pictures with the adorable goats.