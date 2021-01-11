Ahold USA testing UV disinfection robots in distribution centers

Ahold Delhaize USA is testing ultraviolet disinfection robots in two distribution centers to support stepped-up cleaning procedures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Retail Business Services (RBS) arm of the Netherlands-based supermarket chain is using UV disinfection robots from Cambridge, Mass.-based Ava Robotics in a pilot at Ahold Delhaize’s affiliated distribution centers in Schodack, N.Y., and Dunn, N.C.

Ava on Friday said Ahold Delhaize is the first grocery retailer to employ the technology.

According to Ava, its new robot disinfects both air and surfaces at a rate of approximately 9,000 square feet per hour, with 99% effectiveness against Covid-19.

Its robot features fully autonomous operation and navigation, as well as remote access for facilities managers or other users. It automatically emails reports to managers to confirm areas have been disinfected, and it offers a screen and speakers to relay disinfection-related announcements.

The top of Ava’s mobile telepresence robot has been altered with a new screen and UV light array. The robot uses short-wavelength UV light to kill microorganisms and disrupt their DNA in a process called “ultraviolet germicidal irradiation.” UV light has proven to be effective at killing viruses and bacteria.

Disinfection has become one of the more common applications for robotics in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. At press time, there are 40-plus disinfection robots available, most of which were developed within the last year.

“With this timely expansion of our technology, we are bringing an intelligent UV disinfection robot with autonomous mobility to a market in great need,” said Youssef Saleh, co-founder and CEO of Ava Robotics.

“Businesses must make employees, customers – and really anyone coming into their place of work – feel confident that all that can be done to keep them safe and healthy is being done.”

Ava said its UV disinfection robots will be widely available early on in Q2 2021. Retail Business Services, the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, piloted Ava’s disinfection robots in two of its affiliated distribution centers. Other early customers include Steelcase and Boston City Hall.