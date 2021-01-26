Pacific Trellis Fruit extends cherry season with Argentina ocean fruit

By Pacific Trellis Fruit

Pacific Trellis Fruit has announced the first arrival of Argentine cherries, arriving via vessel to its west coast warehouse this week.

With the air-shipment based Chilean cherry season coming to a close at the end of January, Argentine cherries provide retailers a full extra month of cherry supply.

“The ability to offer our retail partners an extra month of high-quality cherry supply is something we are really proud of, and it is one of the aspects of our business that helps set us apart,” said Dan Carapella, Senior Sales & Category Manager.

“When our partners commit to cherry programs with us before the season even begins, they automatically receive the added benefit of knowing that they will have supply through the end of February during a month when demand is significantly higher than what is available in the market”.

Pacific Trellis Fruit is the main importer of late-season cherries, and this is their third season partnering with Extraberries SA, whose cherry production happens in one of the southernmost fields of Patagonia.

“The southern region of Argentina has the ideal climate for growing cherries,” said Marcial Hernandez, Director of South American Imports at Pacific Trellis Fruit. “This results in late-season cherries that are high in quality along with being sweet and delicious.”

The company's late-season cherries are available in high graphic bags for a limited time only.