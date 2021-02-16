Misionero forms partnership with Grupo Altex - FreshFruitPortal.com

Misionero has announced a new strategic partnership with Grupo Altex, one of Mexico’s leading agriculture companies.

The newfound partnership will provide the organic salad and vegetable producer with the opportunity for better distribution in the U.S. and Canada as well as expansion opportunities into Mexico.

Additionally, the combination of Misionero's resources with those of Altex will allow the company to expand its product catalog. This will give customers a wider variety of value-added vegetables, salad blends, and hydroponic lettuces from which to choose.

"We're excited to partner with Altex as the company's culture and values align with what we've built since Harbinger Group acquired Misionero in 2016," said Joe Merenda, president of Misionero.

"The expertise in protected farming and the use of technology will allow us to bring greater value to our customers. Our shared vision for opportunities within our industry will ensure both an exciting and rewarding future."

The agreement also brings together two companies with similar commitments. Both companies have expressed similar dedication to their cultural foundations and community investment. For Misionero, this has taken the form of its Equitable Food Initiative certifications. Altex, on the other hand, has built the "Agricultural Entrepreneurs" program from which over 800 farmers have graduated up till today.

"When we had the opportunity to visit the team in person, we recognized the natural, cultural fit," said Mauricio Servitje, corporate director at Grupo Altex.

"Combined with strategic alignment, the path to the partnership was a natural fit, allowing Grupo Altex better access and distribution to the US and Canadian markets."