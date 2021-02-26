Texas: Next season's Rio Grande Valley citrus production to take a hit

Anciso said while this may impact grapefruit availability and prices during the next citrus harvest, it probably will not have a large impact on orange prices, as those are primarily grown in Florida and California.

“However, the 200 or so acres of lemons and limes produced down here were pretty much completely destroyed, because those plants are much more sensitive to cold weather than other citrus plants,” he said.

“So those producers will have to decide whether or not to replant them. Plus, it will be another three to five years before those new plants can produce any fruit.”

Rio Grande Valley vegetable crops also impacted

Anciso also noted a number of vegetable crops were negatively impacted by the winter storm.

“A lot of cool-season vegetable crops such as leafy greens, especially Swiss chard, as well as beets, cabbage and celery, were also lost,” he said. “We also had some warm-season crops, which we planted early for an early harvest, devastated by the weather.”

Anciso said these warm-season crops included potatoes, which were planted for harvest from mid-March to the end of April, and watermelons, which were planted for harvest from mid-April to early June.

He said more information on total crop losses for the Rio Grande Valley is being compiled from AgriLife Extension agents and others familiar with that area’s agricultural production.

“However, what we still won’t know is the overall impact of the winter storm and hard freeze on the future of fruit and vegetable production in the RGV,” he said. “The weather killed or badly damaged a large number of plants, and only time will tell how many of them will survive and be able to produce again.”

Other Texas fruit production impacted

According to Larry Stein, an AgriLife Extension horticulturist based in Uvalde, the future of fruit production for the Hill Country and Texas Winter Garden areas is another “hurry-up-and-wait situation.”

“Right now, it looks like there has been some crown damage on the strawberry plants in this area and there have been some losses, but if the weather holds, those losses shouldn’t be too great overall,” he said.

“And as far as the area’s peaches, plums, apples, pears, grapes and other fruits are concerned, we can probably expect a lower yield as a longer-term result of the damage inflicted by this extended cold spell.”

Stein also said fruit trees blooming in the coming months may not be a sure sign they will produce.

“Where there are totally dormant buds, the plants will probably be okay,” he said. “However, there may still be some latent damage to the plant that will cause the fruit not to set. It may be that some plants leaf out well only to die back later due to severe damage to the vascular system. Unfortunately, the effects of the 2021 freeze may linger for years.”