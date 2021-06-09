Berry category sees high pricing in 2021 despite supply levels

In this installment of the ‘In Charts' series, Cristian Crespo of Agronometrics illustrates how the U.S. market is evolving. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

This week we're going to check out how the volumes and average spot market prices of berries have been behaving in the U.S. market.

Blueberries

After the elevated blueberry prices between weeks 13 and 17, pricing leveled out to a similar range to the 2020 season.

In week 22, the average price for conventional fruit was US$5.07 per kilo, just 1.6 percent higher year-on-year. Volumes are currently coming from California, Georgia, North Carolina and Mexico.

Prices of conventional blueberries (USD/KG) in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics . Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Volumes have been higher than 2020. In May this year, volumes reached 35.3 million kilograms, which is 22 percent higher year-on-year.

Volumes of blueberries (KG) in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics . Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Raspberries

Moving onto raspberries, prices have been relatively stable for almost all the year so far, and over most recent weeks they have run significantly higher than last year. Interestingly, this is despite volumes from Mexico also being their highest in years.

By week 22, the gap had closed and prices were 9 percent higher. Volumes are coming mainly from Mexico, with smaller supplies from California.

Prices of conventional raspberries in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

As mentioned, volumes from Mexico in May were a massive 57 percent higher year-on-year.

Volumes of raspberries from Mexico in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Strawberries

Prices of conventional strawberries since week 12 have been well above 2020 levels.

In week 28, in week 22, the average price was $2.96, which is 40 percent higher than in 2020.

Prices of conventional strawberries in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Tanto en las frutillas, como las moras de las cuales hablaremos a continuación, el aumento de los precios no está relacionada a disminución del volúmen, sino más bien, parece estar asociada a un aumento de la demanda, por la tendencia a comer alimentos sanos, antioxidantes y de bajas calorías.

For strawberries - and blackberries, as we will mention below - the rise in prices is not related to a dip in volumes. It is therefore most likely related to higher demand and consumer trends.

Blackberries

Prices of blackberries have also been well above 2020 levels.

In week 22, the average price was $5.20, which is up by 34 percent. Volumes in the U.S. market are from Central America and Mexico.

Prices of conventional blackberries in the U.S. market

(Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics. Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

In our ‘In Charts’ series, we work to tell some of the stories that are moving the industry. Feel free to take a look at the other articles by clicking here.

You can keep track of the markets daily through Agronometrics, a data visualization tool built to help the industry make sense of the huge amounts of data that professionals need to access to make informed decisions. If you found the information and the charts from this article useful, feel free to visit us at www.agronometrics.com where you can easily access these same graphs, or explore the other 20 fruits we currently track.