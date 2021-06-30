Fresh Del Monte and GIZ to promote sustainable development in Central America

Fresh Del Monte and German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) have developed a three-year partnership that focuses on growth aspects of Costa Rica and Guatemala.

The project focuses on sustainability, education, community partnerships and green economic recovery to promote development in the countries.

The partnership aims to "continue to restore productive landscapes, boost the economic development of communities, conserve water resources in watersheds, and provide education for sustainable development in lands surrounding Fresh Del Monte’s banana and pineapple farms in the two countries".

“Our goal is to elevate our sustainable agriculture programs beyond just our operations to create resilient and multifunctional landscapes throughout our entire watersheds,” Hans Sauter, Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP of Research & Development at Fresh Del Monte said.

“We view this partnership as a powerful opportunity to enhance the capacity of the communities we live and work in, to build a better, more sustainable environment for future generations. With GIZ’s help, we’re taking our techniques and learnings from Costa Rica to Guatemala to continue our mission.”

The company's role in Costa Rica’s sustainable development and biodiversity conservation has helped in protecting the forests and supporting local communities, according to the press release.

“To ensure the sustainability and resilience of the landscapes in the face of climate change, it is necessary to empower stakeholders and secure financial resources to promote the conservation of ecosystems,” Svenja Paulino, Director of the Biodiversity and Business Program in Central America and the Dominican Republic said.

The development partnership with Fresh Del Monte is part of the develoPPP.de program that German Development Cooperation, GIZ, implements on behalf of BMZ, to support cooperation between the private sector and developmental organizations.

GIZ's role is to assist in facilitating relationships with government agencies, and also provide technical expertise in the implementation of activities related to biodiversity, conservation and sustainability.