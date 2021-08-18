Fresh Del Monte Produce takes steps toward 2030 sustainability goals

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has released its 2020 Sustainability Report which "helps define what sustainable production means at scale for large producers".

The company is taking a "bold" step in expanding its sustainability efforts beyond just its operations as a way to do its part in reducing the effects of climate change.

Fresh Del Monte’s Sustainability Report delves into the company’s commitment to ongoing environmental protection, providing healthy choices for consumers, and empowering the health and well-being of its team members and communities, including a list of its 2030 goals.

“We are very proud of the steps we’ve taken and are taking to create a more sustainable, equitable, and resilient food system,” Hans Sauter, Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP of Research & Development said.

“However, what brings me the most joy is that our programs are truly born out of passion, starting at the ground level, literally and figuratively, with every team member taking an active role in advancing our efforts."

"This Sustainability Report is the mosaic of all the contributions our team members around the globe are living every single day,” he added.

Expanding on the company’s commitment to growing responsibly and sustainably, efforts go beyond operations to create "resilient and multifunctional landscapes".

Utilizing a holistic approach to regenerative agriculture, the company works increase soil health, carbon sequestration, ecosystem services, water availability, and quality throughout its operations and watersheds.

Fresh Del Monte has already surpassed two of its 2025 sustainability goals around environmental protection and team member well-being.

This year, the company has set more ambitious goals for 2030, such as implementing regenerative and soil health management practices in 100 percent of owned and associate grower’s farms, reducing food loss and organic waste sent to landfills by 50 percent, and reducing virgin plastic usage by 25 percent on purchased consumer packaging compared with its 2020 baseline.