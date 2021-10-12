Avocados From Mexico partners with football legend Drew Brees

Avocados From Mexico is kicking off a new national shopper marketing campaign featuring former New Orleans star quarterback and football legend, Drew Brees.

The brand is launching its biggest and boldest Big Game promotion with a grand prize of a $100,000 Smart Home Makeover.

Retailers are encouraged to sign up to receive free Big Game celebrity, attention-getting merchandise displays, available while supplies last, to bring the Avocados From Mexico “Get in The Guac Zone” program to their customers and add big excitement into the store.

For the first time ever, consumers can connect directly to Brees, when they scan the QR code on the Avocados From Mexico Big Game displays.

Beginning in January 2022, the QR code will lead consumers to the” Get in the Guac Zone” digital landing page where they have the chance to win a $100,000 Smart Home Makeover, and get a digital selfie with Brees.

“I’m teaming up with Avocados From Mexico because there really is nothing like guac on gameday,” said Drew Brees, former quarterback and Big Game champion. “I love avocados – they taste great, they’re good for you and they really do make just about anything better.”

“Football and guacamole go hand in hand and who better to partner with than Big Game champion and MVP, Drew Brees, to help drive shopper engagement and avocado demand around our national shopper marketing campaign that supports the number one avocado consumption occasion,” said Stephanie Bazan, Vice President of Trade and Market Development for Avocados From Mexico.

“We are committed to continue to drive innovative shopper programs for our retail partners, leverage QR codes and push other digital levers to entice shoppers to build bigger baskets ahead of the Big Game.”

With over two billion avocados imported from Mexico every year, Avocados from Mexico says the Big Game remains the number one occasion where avocados and guacamole are served and prepared.