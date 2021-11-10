New sustainable lidding film launched for soft fruit industry

Heat seal coating specialist Sappi Rockwell Solutions has launched a sustainable lidding film for the soft fruit industry.

The company says its recyclable, lightweight, heat seal, RockFruit lidding film is designed specifically for the fresh produce market.

It provides a strong, peelable seal onto a wide variety of substrates including rPET, aPET, PVC and aPET lined paperboard, the company added.

The sustainable lidding film can be produced with 30 percent and 60 percent post-consumer recycled content variants to help customers in the soft fruit market reduce their environmental impact and bring them in line with the UK plastic packaging levy scheduled for April 2022.

“Reducing food waste and plastic usage is being prioritised in the soft fruit market, but freshness is everything and nothing plays as big a role in maintaining freshness as the packaging,” explained Chris Button, Head of Sales at Sappi Rockwell Solutions.

“RockFruit has been developed as a direct response to the needs of customers in this sector looking for a sustainable packaging solution that is robust enough to withstand the rigours of the supply chain. This is another step forward to reducing our own environmental impact and that of our customers.”

RockFruit offers up to 25 percent increased impressions per reel, according to the company. Options include 30 or 60 percent PCR content and if used without perforations, a high oxygen and moisture barrier to increase product shelf-life even further, it said.

Sappi Rockwell Solutions Ltd is one of Europe’s major manufacturers of peelable, high barrier and anti-fog lidding films.