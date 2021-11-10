Strikes in Peru block major highways, affecting transportation

In the Lambayeque region of Peru, strikes continue against the rise in fuel prices with blockades stopping traffic at different strategic points on the highways.

There has been confirmation that the blockade will be extended for a period of 72 hours or until a new dialogue is established with authorities, according to La República.

The president of the Association of Transportation of Cusco, Estanislao Alegre told Diario Correo that at least eight regions participated on Monday.

The president of the Lambayeque Regional Transportation Coordinator, Wilson Míñope told La República that the agreements had not met the expectations and needs of the region.

Protesters are stopping traffic that is trying to enter the regions and is preventing the normal movement of vehicles. Míñope said that the strikes will continue as a rolling march and about 35,000 individuals are expected to participate.

The comes at a time that heavy cargo carriers in Lima agreed on Sunday to suspend actions until Dec. 1 though they already reached an agreement with the Minister of Transport and Communications.

Photo: Diario Correo & La República

