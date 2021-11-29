Walmart drone delivery service brings orders by air - FreshFruitPortal.com

Walmart has partnered with DroneUp, a startup that provides technology and services, to launch three full-time airport "hubs" for aerial deliveries.

The retailer will transport goods like cough medicine, thermometers and other health-related products via drone to eligible Arkansas customers.

The service will operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m and is set to be expanded in the coming months.

"When we invested in DroneUp earlier this year, we envisioned a drone delivery operation that could be quickly executed and replicated across multiple stores," Tom Ward, senior vice president of last mile at Walmart said.

"Opening out first hub within months of our initial concept showcases DroneUp's ability to safely execute drone delivery operations with speed."

The retailer first experimented with drone delivery during 2020 to provide COVID-19 self-testing kits to customers' homes.

Through a partnership with Quest Diagnostics and DroneUp, Walmart was able to deliver kits within a 1-mile radius of the designated locations in North Las Vegas and Cheektowaga, New York, to the driveway or backyard of customers' homes.