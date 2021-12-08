Greenyard announces Strategy 2030 and Vision on the Future of Food

Greenyard has announced its Strategy 2030, including a first outlook on the value this will bring to the company and its stakeholders.

Based on the foundation of being a plant-based company on the one hand, and a "well-substantiated Vision on the Future of Food" on the other, Greenyard said it had made it a clear goal to become a "plant-based powerhouse" and deliver on a set of steep ambitions for 2025.

The company said out that consumers were increasingly searching for healthier, low-processed food; in particular plant-based products, while at the same time not being willing to sacrifice convenience and preparation time.

"Greenyard is already one of the largest purely plant-based companies in the world, delivering close-to-crop and convenient products to its customers, fully in line with current consumer trends," it stated.

"As a leader within the transition we witness today, Greenyard is committed to continue investing in convenience and to accelerate the further widening of its plant-based portfolio.

This acceleration will be enabled by a continued step-up in digitalization across the group which will allow it to respond to current and future consumer needs, while also directly contributing to a more sustainable food value chain.

“More and more, people recognize the power and the importance of a healthy, plant-based diet, for our health and for the planet," Hein Deprez, co-CEO said.

"Now, as a next step, we will push through in what is clearly the right direction. We will step-up our investments in innovation and technology, leveraging the data in the value chain to provide even better products and services to our customers and consumers.”

Co-CEO Marc Zwaaneveld said that Greenyard had delivered what it had promised ahead of schedule, with performance improving "significantly" with stability and strength being demonstrated.

"The Strategy 2030 we announce today, is the next big step," he said. "We look ahead and will reconnect with growth."

"We are at the heart of change and will accelerate our activities in these products, supported by ongoing digitalization and strong sustainability ambitions," Zwaaneveld said.

"We strongly believe these will be the drivers for a higher growth rate in sales and profitability, complemented by targeted M&A or cooperation – creating additional upsides to our plans."

Three-staged approach

Greenyard’s Strategy 2030 is built on three stages, each of them described as "equally important to reach the ambition" – 'improve', 'increase' and 'imagine'.

The company said that the three levels of the strategy would partially run in parallel, reinforce each other over time and fuel the step-up throughout the roll-out of the plan.

Greenyard said it would focus on further deepening its integrated relationships with existing and new customers, while at the same time continuing to increasingly develop its grower relationships.

Further operational productivity measures and synergies will be deployed, and the group will continue to focus on its sustainability ambitions.

Starting immediately, Greenyard said it would step up its convenience product offering, leveraging the window of opportunity for low-processed healthy convenience products, tapping into consumer demand.

"The Greenyard Strategy 2030 is driven by and will directly contribute to the company’s purpose."

"Greenyard acts as a true connector in the chain, with a clear focus on plant-based convenience, and the unique proposition of close-to-crop products.

"The company is keen on improving lives through plant-based offerings and by connecting healthy lifestyles to sustainable food supply chains. This is an ambition the company will fulfill through close collaboration with its partners in the chain."

"Building on decades of experience, a strong grower network and specific processing capabilities, Greenyard is confident to be in a position to capture a material part of the huge plant-based market in the coming years, by focusing on the right segments, added-value products and services – acting as a plant-based powerhouse."