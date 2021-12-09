DSV launches Green Logistics to accelerate green transition of industry

Green Logistics is DSV’s new set of customer offerings aiming at accelerating the green transition in the global supply chains.

Four tailored solutions ranging from CO 2 reporting, green supply chain design & optimization to sustainable fuel offerings across all transportation modes and carbon offsetting are offered.

Through this, DSV wants to help customers reduce their CO 2 emissions from transportation without restraining their businesses.

The focus of Green Logistics is on addressing our customers’ CO 2 emissions and thereby also DSV’s emissions from subcontracted freight.

"By providing our customers with our new Green Logistics offerings, we are going to analyze and advise our customers to rethink their supply chains and enable them to conduct their business in a more sustainable way,” Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group CEO of DSV said.

In 2020, the company set approved Science Based Targets (SBT) with ambitious targets for greenhouse gas reductions across scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2030 from a 2019 baseline.

More than 98 percent of the CO 2 emissions registered by DSV are generated as scope 3 emissions compiled by all types of subcontracted freight.

Four Green Logistics solutions for all types of transportation

The solutions will be applicable for all major transportation modes across all markets. With Green Logistics, DSV is providing a "one-stop-shop for green transport and logistics solutions".

The four solutions are: