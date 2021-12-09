DSV launches Green Logistics to accelerate green transition of industry
Green Logistics is DSV’s new set of customer offerings aiming at accelerating the green transition in the global supply chains.
Four tailored solutions ranging from CO2 reporting, green supply chain design & optimization to sustainable fuel offerings across all transportation modes and carbon offsetting are offered.
Through this, DSV wants to help customers reduce their CO2 emissions from transportation without restraining their businesses.
The focus of Green Logistics is on addressing our customers’ CO2 emissions and thereby also DSV’s emissions from subcontracted freight.
"By providing our customers with our new Green Logistics offerings, we are going to analyze and advise our customers to rethink their supply chains and enable them to conduct their business in a more sustainable way,” Jens Bjørn Andersen, Group CEO of DSV said.
In 2020, the company set approved Science Based Targets (SBT) with ambitious targets for greenhouse gas reductions across scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2030 from a 2019 baseline.
More than 98 percent of the CO2 emissions registered by DSV are generated as scope 3 emissions compiled by all types of subcontracted freight.
Four Green Logistics solutions for all types of transportation
The solutions will be applicable for all major transportation modes across all markets. With Green Logistics, DSV is providing a "one-stop-shop for green transport and logistics solutions".
The four solutions are:
- CO2 Reporting: Gives the customer insight and full overview of CO2 emissions to help drive transport emission reductions.
- Green Supply Chain Design & Optimisation: Concrete and individual analyses that streamline the customer’s supply chain and identify the largest CO2 emission reductions across the supply chain.
- Sustainable Fuel Offerings: Allows the customer to choose sustainable alternative fuels across major modes of transport to reduce CO2 emissions without changing operations.
- Carbon offsetting: This allows the customer to finance sustainable projects that compensate for their carbon footprint.