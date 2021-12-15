Wish Farms adds fifth berry to line-up - FreshFruitPortal.com

Florida-based Wish Farms has announce the fifth berry to its lineup: Pink-A-Boo Pineberries.

The trademarked name is a play on words, giving nod to the berry’s ripe pink hue. Pineberries are white in color and turn a pink blush when ripe. It has a strawberry flavor, but with essences of pineapple, pear, and apricot.

Since their sugar content is slightly higher, and they have lower relative acidity than traditional red strawberries, pineberries have a delicate flavor finish that leaves the palate pleasantly refreshed.

“I think this new berry is going to be a big winner for Wish Farms, our growers, and our retail partners,” said Wish Farms owner Gary Wishnatzki.

“Our entire team is energized, and we are putting on a full court press to make it a success. We have a commitment to a serious marketing strategy that is going to move the needle in the marketplace.”

Pink-A-Boo Pineberries are packed in a one layer, 10 oz consumer unit. The label features a picture of a ripe pineberry and the phrase “Ripe and Ready” for further emphasis. The branded, bright pink box holds six of these units, and its vibrant color is eye-catching on display.

The pineberry was developed through traditional breeding techniques at the University of Florida. In fact, the red strawberries consumers enjoy today were crossed with a wild white strawberry many years ago. Wish Farms decided to prominently display “NON-GMO” on its label.

Director of Marketing, Amber Maloney: “Shoppers have become conditioned to look for a bright red strawberry, so it is up to us to educate the consumer on this unique addition to their produce aisle. In addition to the call outs on the label and point of sale signage, a robust social media campaign is planned across multiple platforms.”

Last season, retail trials were executed successfully on a small scale. With a ramp up from 6 acres, the company has exponentially increased acreage of Pink-A-Boo Pineberries in its strawberry growing regions in Florida and California.

Wish Farms is harvesting nearly 100 acres of Pink-A-Boo Pineberries® in Florida from December to April, and 150 acres in California with modest volumes beginning January, increasing through June and into fall.

Wishnatzki: “Our farm teams in Plant City, Duette, Salinas, Santa Maria, and Oxnard have had good experience growing and packing pineberries so I’m confident that it will be a great season for quality and taste.”