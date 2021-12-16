Canada: Salmonella outbreak could be linked to fresh avocados

Canadian health authorities suspect that a widespread salmonella outbreak could be linked to fresh avocados, but no concrete connection has yet been made.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is collaborating with provincial public health partners, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and Health Canada to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella infections involving five provinces:

The provinces are British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, and the illnesses reported in Ontario were related to travel to Alberta and British Columbia.

"The source of the outbreak has not been confirmed and the investigation is ongoing. Many of the individuals who became sick reported eating fresh avocados purchased from grocery stores or served at restaurants before their illness," the outbreak notice said on the Canadian Government's website.

"More information is needed to confirm the source of the outbreak. The outbreak appears to be ongoing, as illnesses continue to be reported."

As of Dec. 9, there have been 79 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella Enteritidis illness investigated in: British Columbia (34), Alberta (28), Saskatchewan (4), Manitoba (11) and Ontario (2).

Individuals became sick between early September 2021 and mid-November 2021. Four individuals have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 5 and 89 years of age. The majority of cases (63%) are female.