Dole Fresh Vegetables recalls packaged salads

Dole Fresh Vegetables has announced a voluntary precautionary recall of all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City, NC and Yuma, AZ processing facilities due to a possible health risk from listeria.

The announcement comes in the same week Fresh Express also recalled numerous products that were also linked to the listeria outbreak.

Dole said it is also temporarily suspending operations at both facilities to conduct an extensive cleaning and sanitation protocol.

The company said products subject to the voluntary recall are identified by a product lot code beginning with either the letter “N” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package and will have a “Best if Used By” date between November 30, 2021, and January 8, 2022.

Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately.

Recalled salad items from the Bessemer City facility were distributed in the states of AL, CT, FL, GA, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, and VA. Recalled salad items from the Yuma facility were distributed in the states of AL, AZ, CT, FL, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MI, MN, MS, NC, ND, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI.

No products produced from Dole facilities in Springfield, OH (production/lot codes beginning with “W”) or Soledad, CA (production/lot codes beginning with “B”) are included in these voluntary recalls.

In addition, no other Dole products, including “ready-to-eat” salad products, fresh fruit, and field-packed fresh vegetables, are part of these voluntary recalls and are safe to consume.

