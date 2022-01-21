Five ways to protect plants from cold weather - FreshFruitPortal.com

The content of this article 'Five ways to protect plants from cold weather' was prepared by www.ecoinventos.com and has been revised and republished by FreshFruitPortal.com.

There are common household materials that can help plants that don't like cold temperatures. If you still have fruits or vegetables that need to ripen, consider some of these ways to protect your plants from the cold.

A few simple growing tips will help, such as covering plants overnight. It is important to keep plants warm outside, especially those that are not frost hardy or cold tolerant.

Our fruit and vegetables are classic examples of those that will need extra measures to keep them alive and producing. Dying annuals and perennials will also keep growing longer if a little extra care is given to them.

Tricks to protect plants from the cold

Stop nourishing . Don't fertilize any plants when summer comes to an end. This will prevent new growth and allow older growth to harden off and withstand cold temperatures better than fresh shoots and leaves.

. Don't fertilize any plants when summer comes to an end. This will prevent new growth and allow older growth to harden off and withstand cold temperatures better than fresh shoots and leaves. Check the area . Always make sure that any plant you want to keep over winter is hardy in your area. Selecting fruits and vegetables with high frost hardiness can also overcome the plant's natural desire to hibernate or die for a longer period.

. Always make sure that any plant you want to keep over winter is hardy in your area. Selecting fruits and vegetables with high frost hardiness can also overcome the plant's natural desire to hibernate or die for a longer period. Cover your plants. You don't have to spend a lot to keep plants warm outside. Old sheets and blankets work perfectly. Place them on sensitive plants in the early evening, before the real cold sets in. Remove them each day as temperatures rise. In some cases, it may be necessary to build a structure around the plant to prevent the cover from damaging the stems. You can buy trellises or the like but if you look around your house, temporary and easy structures to keep plants warm are within your reach.

Mulch . Mulching around the root zones of plants is a more permanent way to keep the soil warm and prevent root damage.

. Mulching around the root zones of plants is a more permanent way to keep the soil warm and prevent root damage. Bring the plants indoors. Some plants will need to be brought indoors if you expect frost to occur. In spring, when planting, keep in mind what plants these will be and plant them in pots with wheels. Bring the plants outside again when the weather improves.

These little tricks will prolong your crops and sensitive plants for longer so you can enjoy them.