The Season Is Ripe For Berry Fresh Sweet Karoline Blackberry

Consumers and customers alike are raving about Berry Fresh LLC’s limited edition Sweet Karoline blackberries. This proprietary variety carries a sweetness unlike any other blackberry and is dazzling everyone who takes a bite. “Sweet Karoline blackberries continue to delight consumers and change their expectations of the blackberry flavor profile” says Jyoti Bhogal, VP of Sales at Berry Fresh. “After several years in the market, we are pleased with the overwhelmingly positive feedback on this proprietary variety. We believe Sweet Karoline is the best blackberry eating experience in the market today”.

The Sweet Karoline blackberry was developed in the breeding program on blackberry farms at Expoberries Mexico, part of the Agroberries group. These blackberries are noted for their sweet flavor and outstanding quality characteristics. Sweet Karolines have better shelf-life and significantly higher brix levels than other varieties.

“Our commitment to finding the best varietal genetics has led to a blackberry that’s juicy and absolutely unforgettable,” says Carlos Correa, CEO of Berry Fresh. “As part of the Agroberries group, we’re deeply committed to investing in proprietary varieties that improve the eating experience and delight our consumers. We believe the blackberry category has tremendous untapped growth potential. Sweet Karoline blackberries are giving people an indulgent new way to experience this commodity, which generates increased consumer demand”.

In response to the strong demand, Agroberries is investing in additional plantings of Sweet Karoline. These new plantings will be spread out in several regions of Mexico.

Customers can enjoy Sweet Karoline blackberries during their season from December through June, with a peak season between March and April.

