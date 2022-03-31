Agronometrics to present at the Canadian Horticultural Growers’ Short Course

The CEO of Agronometrics, Colin Fain, will be presenting at The Canadian Horticultural Growers Short Course which is slated for March 31- April 2 this year. It is an event presented by the Lower Mainland Horticultural Improvement Association in collaboration with the British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries and the Pacific Agriculture Show. The event will cover topics ranging from agribusiness to farm business management. The first Horticultural Growers’ Short Course was presented in 1958 and it has enjoyed partnership with the Pacific Agriculture Show since 24 years.

Agronometrics has gathered sterling worth of expertise in the realm of market intelligence and data analytics, focusing on the fresh produce industry and has played an instrumental role in the compilation of the Global State of the Industry Report in recent years. The Global State of the Industry Report is a vital resource that is developed by the International Blueberry Organization in order to facilitate easy access to valuable information and help drive the blueberry industry forward. In his talk at the Canadian Horticultural Growers’ Short Course, Colin Fain will delve into the specifics of how the trends in global production and seasonality of supply impact the market for blueberries in Canada.

British Columbia has over 600 growers and around 30 large-scale packers and processors.

It typically sells around 70 million pounds into the fresh market; depending on the size of the crop, between 50-65% of BC’s production goes to the processed market. By virtue of the data collected through the IBO, Agronometric’s data visualization tool and his own expertise as a market analyst, Colin deconstructs Global High Bush Yields by region, takes a tour of global production projections and assesses the factors impacting prices.

The Agronometrics Data tool is a useful visualization tool that helps customers track pricing trends and monitor volumes and pricing to plan for and manage market volatility by encapsulating USDA data. Additionally, it helps growers discover market opportunities, gauge how markets will perform by comparing previous seasons and accessing historical records. Utilizing these charts, Colin discusses several key factors that impact the blueberry industry including competition from key competitors such as Peru, Mexico, Chile and the United States. Colin wraps up the talk by offering insights into what Canadian growers can do and look out for in order to sustain a competitive edge in the worldwide blueberry market.