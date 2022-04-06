IFPA urges quick passing of Ocean Shipping Reform Act

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) welcomed the Senate’s unanimous passing of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, and urged lawmakers to quickly move on the bill and get it signed by U.S. President Joe Biden.

On March 31 2022, the Senate unanimously voted to pass the Ocean Shipping Reform Act (S. 3580). The bipartisan bill is co-sponsored by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and John Thune (R-SD) and will head back to the House before going on to the President.

IFPA Chief Public Policy Officer Rober Guenther welcomed the passing of the bill through the Senate, and called on political leaders to follow through and pass the bill.

“The Ocean Shipping Reform Act is essential to our industry and the U.S. export market. We encourage our representatives to reconcile the differences with the House and get the bill to the President,” Guenther said in an IFPA statement.

In March the IFPA drafted a letter co-signed by more than 3 dozen organizations representing the produce industry urging the quick passage of the bill.

Among the bill’s benefits to the sector include measures that the IPFA said are necessary to ensure the functioning of the fresh produce sector, these include: