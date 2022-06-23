Fresh del Monte to expand organic bananas to the U.S. market

Fresh Del Monte (FDM) is expanding its fresh fruit offering by working to sell Fair Trade Certified™ organic bananas in the U.S, as well as Canada.

According to Statista, worldwide sales of Fairtrade bananas have increased steadily year-over-year, signaling consumers want to purchase bananas that are grown sustainably and ethically.

In a statement, the company said it is aiming to make a positive impact worldwide, as its Fair Trade Certified™ bananas are sourced from small growers in areas where they don’t have their own operations and therefore can’t make a direct, positive impact on the community like they do in their usual growing regions.

Therefore, by purchasing Fair Trade Certified™ bananas, consumers are directly supporting smaller growers who might not have otherwise had an opportunity in the international market, and who comply with high social, environmental, and economic standards for their operations.

Moreover, it is ensured that $1 per box goes back to those local organizations for community projects, such as healthcare, education, and sustainable farming.

"It is incredibly important to us as a company to use ethical and sustainable growing practices,” said Hans Sauter, Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP of Research and Development at Fresh Del Monte.

“By selling Fair Trade certified bananas from smaller growers in regions we don’t operate in, we’re expanding where we can make a positive impact, which is part of our culture and how we are working to build A Brighter World Tomorrow™,” he added.

FDM said that products with the Fair Trade Certified seal, like its organic bananas, meet rigorous standards including: safe working conditions, environmental protection, sustainable livelihoods, community development funds.