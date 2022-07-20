Fall Creek hosts Field + Forum Event in Oregon for high chill blueberry growers

Fall Creek Farm & Nursery, Inc., an international blueberry breeding and nursery company, has announced plans for its 2022 High Chill Field + Forum event, Wednesday, August 3, at its headquarters in Lowell, Ore.

Blueberry growers interested in new high chill blueberry varieties are invited to tour Fall Creek’s research farm, see and taste the newest introductions in blueberry varieties, hear presentations from experts in blueberry breeding and applied research, and network with industry leaders at a hosted lunch.

Space is limited so interested growers are encouraged to register as soon as possible. All guests must be pre-registered.

“Fall Creek is committed to helping our customer-growers reduce risk, increase quality and realize more value in their operations,” says Val Shepler, Fall Creek’s commercial manager for the U.S. and Canada.

"We’re looking forward to sharing new grower-focused Fall Creek programs, the latest research, and incredible new blueberry varieties at this special event.”

A detailed agenda, listing of speakers, and information on discounted hotel accommodations are available here.