Fresh Del Monte to collaborate with Stord

Fresh Del Monte has announced a new collaboration with Stord that will utilize Fresh Del Monte’s cold storage infrastructure and Stord’s Cloud Supply Chain solution.

The global producer, distributor, and marketer of food products has 22 best-in-class facilities, consisting of large-scale, complex supply chain infrastructure, and cold storage facilities, that are now available to Stord customers and integrated with Stord’s cloud technology.

“We’re proud to work with Stord to bring our state-of-the-art cold infrastructure to scaling businesses,” said Fresh Del Monte Chairman and CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh.

Fresh Del Monte has been looking for additional ways to grow its distribution network and leverage underutilized assets, including shipping vessels, transportation vehicles, warehouses, and now its cold storage infrastructure.

“We have an impressive logistics infrastructure, and it only makes sense to collaborate with a company like Stord as we continue to leverage our assets and grow our distribution network,” Abu-Ghazaleh added.

With this collaboration, Stord furthers its mission of making the supply chain a competitive advantage for all brands, bringing Stord’s same Cloud Supply Chain innovation for ambient goods to the cold fulfillment space. In addition, Stord offers all the physical logistics and digital technology that brands need in a scalable utility-based model.

“Our customers trust Stord to support their most critical operations. Whenever we bring a new partner into our network, we make sure that they uphold the highest standards of reliability and quality,” said Stord CEO and Co-founder Sean Henry.

“Fresh Del Monte is a well-respected leader in the cold storage space, and we have complete confidence that this relationship will be a big win for our customers,” he continued.

The announcement further cements Fresh Del Monte’s mission to continuously leverage its underutilize assets while also underscoring Stord’s continued momentum and comes on the heels of increasing its network capacity and extending its Series D round to over $200M in funding at a valuation of $1.3B with a new investment led by Franklin Templeton.