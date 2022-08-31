Terra Exports makes the 2022 Inc. 5000 list

Inc. magazine revealed that Terra Exports is № 4,260 on this year’s 41st annual Inc. 5000 list—the most prestigious ranking of U.S. fastest-growing private companies.

This is Terra Exports’ fifth appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, securing their spot with 108 percent three-year growth. The global import, and export trading company also ranked № 1086 in 2021, № 1899 in 2020, № 1587 in 2019, and № 923 in 2017. Only a fraction (4 percent) of companies have made the list five times.

A working paper from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Chief Economist on the impacts of COVID-19 on agriculture estimated reduced agricultural trade between 5 to 10 percent at the aggregate sector level.

While the past few years have presented unprecedented hardship, Terra Exports credits their team’s flexibility, ingenuity, and determination to embrace change and—more often than not—view each “obstacle” as a solution.

“At this stage of our company’s development, our growth is entirely due to the team’s vision and ambition,” shared Nils Goldschmidt, CEO of Terra Exports, adding: “Leadership is here to provide the tools, but the real work and sustained success stems from each of our team members who are out there making things happen every single day.”

“The next five years—now under the umbrella of our parent company GrubMarket—will further set the stage for additional growth and focus on what we do best. We’re now focusing on further developing our current competitive advantages as an organization,” Goldschmidt concluded.

The most significant growth driver within Terra Exports’ domestic sales division is their Avolicious & Puglies avocado labels. Given global logistics challenges stemming from international and export divisions, their private labels have been critical.