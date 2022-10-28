Ecuador seeks to increase tropical fruit exports to Turkey

Ecuadorian company Donatella Fruit is looking to increase export volumes of tropical fruits, such as bananas and pineapples, to Turkey for the upcoming season. Demand for these fruits has increased in recent years, with the European country having to turn to exporters to secure the produce.

According to studies, Turkey is an important agricultural producer, but its climatic conditions and soil do not allow the development of tropical fruits such as pineapple, mango and papaya.

Mari Laura Ortiz, Donatella Fruit’s Export Logistics Manager, told Fresh Fruit Portal that despite the war in Ukraine and Russia and the logistics crisis, they have managed to consolidate their presence in Europe and improve the quality of the fruit.

The company distributes bananas from Ecuador and pineapple from Costa Rica to more than seven countries in the world. The brand works with a team of experts to ensure the best standards of quality and flavor, according to the executive.

Some of the brand’s main destinations are Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belgium, China, Georgia, Greece, Romania, Russia, Syria, Turkey, Tunisia and Ukraine.

"We are allied with the best plantations that meet all safety regulations and achieve high quality standards in production, washing and packaging. In addition, we monitor the entire process to ensure that we export fruit with the best quality," said Ortiz.

Velarosa, Ecualitta, Dolcesia and Anatolia are some of the entity's brands. The names are inspired by the countries to which they export so that the Ecuadorian product feels very much their own. The boxes meet high quality and safety standards so that the product arrives in perfect condition.

Donatella Fruit is a part of Acorbanec, an association that works to contribute to the development of the banana industry, strengthening companies to export the best Ecuadorian bananas worldwide. It is also a member of the Business Alliance for Secure Commerce (BASC), an international non-profit business alliance that promotes secure trade in cooperation with governments and international organizations.