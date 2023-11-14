Cantaloupe from Trufresh recalled for Salmonella risk

Sofia Produce, LLC, from Nogales, Arizona, which does business under the name “Trufresh” is recalling all sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers labeled with the “Malichita” label. The fruit was sold between Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, 2023, and has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Blue Book Services reports that the cantaloupes were distributed in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida, and Canada.

The cantaloupes would have reached consumers through retail produce markets which may be located in states other than those listed above.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

How to recognize recalled products?

Recalled fruit is packaged in cardboard containers bearing the “Malichita” label and has an individual PLU sticker placed upon each cantaloupe. As shown in the picture, the PLU sticker has a top half that is white and has the word “Malichita” written in script in black letters.

The bottom of the PLU sticker is black and has the number “4050” prominently displayed in white letters together with the words “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique”. This label will identify individual Malichita cantaloupes purchased by consumers.

Trufresh is performing this recall after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced a similar recall of cantaloupes packaged with the same Malichita label and bearing the same PLU due to possible salmonella contamination for cantaloupes sold to Fruits et Légumes Gaétan Bono.

Consumers should take the following actions:

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Information for Buyers:

Trufresh is contacting each of the individual buyers under the foregoing orders to advise them of the recall. If the buyers associated with the above sales order numbers have not already been contacted by Trufresh, they should contact Trufresh at the number below.

Buyers associated with the above sales order numbers should remove any remaining product from their sales inventory.

The Buyers should then dispose of the product and retain their records of disposal.

Order Numbers: 0128556, 0128624, 0128630, 0128632, 0128640, 0128643, 0128644, 0128646, 0128648, 0128651, -0128656, 0128669, 0128680, 0128682, 0128683, 0128700, 0225200, 0225201, 0225206, 0225214, 0225219, 0225222, 0225226, 0225227, 0225228, 0419611, 0419629, 0419630, 0419636, 0419671, 0419688, 0419693, 0419696, 0419697, 0419704, 0419710, 0419718, 0419772, 0516255, 0516268, 0516271, 0516279, 0516301, 0612143, 0612144, 0612148, 0612154, 0612156, 0612158, 0612171, 0612190, 0612191, 0612197, 0612198, 0612209, 0612225

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products may obtain additional information by contacting Rafael Roiz, Tru Fresh’s representative Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time at (520) 394-7370.