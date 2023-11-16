Chiquita collaborating with licensing agency

Chiquita, a leading banana brand, indicates an exclusive collaboration with Joester Loria Group (JLG), a leader in the licensing industry. JLG will serve as Chiquita's official licensing agency, working to expand the brand’s reach and create brand extension opportunities.

For more than 150 years, Chiquita has been producing bananas. Now, Chiquita expands its horizons into licensing by tapping JLG’s expertise in strategic licensing and brand development to enter into diverse product categories.

"We are looking forward to embarking on this journey with Joester Loria Group, as it marks a significant milestone in Chiquita's brand-building strategies,” says Marco Volpi, chief marketing officer for Chiquita Brands. “In today's rapidly evolving consumer landscape, we understand the importance of extending Chiquita's unique heritage, leadership and beloved personality into new realms to reach even more consumers."

Chiquita and JLG will collaborate closely under this collaboration to pinpoint and secure licensing opportunities that align with the brand’s core values while resonating with consumers.

"Joining forces with Chiquita to extend their brand through licensing is something we are very passionate about,” says James Slifer, managing director, at Joester Loria Group. “Chiquita’s prominence and market leadership will give way to innovative licensing opportunities, which is a true testament to the limitless potential of a beloved brand like Chiquita. We can’t wait to help create exciting experiences for consumers worldwide!”

The licensing categories to be explored include beverages, frozen novelty, nutritional products, dairy products and baked goods. Both Chiquita and JLG are committed to delivering premium licensed products that uphold the brand’s integrity and esteemed positioning.