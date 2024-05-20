The world is getting ready to celebrate World Bee Day and the USDA finally has a positive outlook about the future of the pollinators. The USDA ASS 2022 Agriculture Census reported a record high of 3.8 million honey bee colonies in the United States, an increase of 25% over the last bi-decade census.

The United Nations declared May 20th as World Bee Day in 2018 to raise awareness of the pollinator's essential role in keeping people and the planet healthy.

The date was chosen to commemorate when Anton Janša, a pioneer of modern apiculture, was born. Janša came from a family of beekeepers in Slovenia.

The country, a huge producer of the sweet substance and leading apitourism destination in the world, requested the U.N declared the day to provide worldwide respect and awareness of the importance of the insects.

In 2020, Slovenia produced 1,293 tons of honey and Slovenes are known to consume about a kilogram of the sweet substance per capita per year.

The United States, on the other hand, has been in a state of fear to lose the pollinators altogether, until the new census reported that the country has finally seen an increase in bee colonies.

This increase might be confusing after taking a look at the annual honey report, which reports that bee colonies losing ground.

However, the honey report and the Census have its limitations, according to a deep dive into the findings by The Washington Post, The honey report focuses on operations with five or more hives, and the census includes every farm in the country.

Some of the farmers that were included in the census might later be part of the honey report, "so next year’s honey report could paint a sunnier picture."

Pollination is fundamental for plant growth. According to the United Nations, nearly 90% of the world’s wild flowering plant species depend, entirely, or at least in part, on animal pollination, along with more than 75% of the world’s food crops and 35% of global agricultural land,

Pollinators contribute directly to food security and are key to conserving biodiversity.

This year's UN campaign focuses on raising awareness among youth and other stakeholders about the bees essential role in the ecosystem. The 2024 theme "Bee engaged with youth," prioritizes involving young people in beekeeping and pollinator conservation efforts.