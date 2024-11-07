In this series of 'Agronometrics Interviews' we speak with Salih Hodzhov, COO of WB Chambers Farms Limited at Fruit Attraction 2024.



Q: Could you start with a brief introduction to Chambers Group and what the company does?



Chambers Group, or WB Chambers Farms Limited, is a family business based in Mason Kent, United Kingdom. We operate in three main divisions. First, we grow fruit within the UK, which forms a significant part of our business. Second, we import fruit from across the globe to maintain a continuous supply for our UK customers, especially during periods when we don’t produce locally. Finally, we have a packing and distribution division that ensures our fruit reaches supermarkets across the country.

In simple terms, we are a grower, a packer, and an importer. We are among the largest cane fruit producers in the UK, with raspberries being our primary crop. However, we also grow strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries. Additionally, we import these same fruits to ensure a 52-week supply to UK supermarkets.

Q: Can you share a bit about your sustainability initiatives?



Sustainability is a critical focus for us, and water management is of utmost importance. It may be surprising, but the UK, like many other countries, experiences water shortages. Therefore, we invest heavily in automation to optimize water use. For instance, 100% of our strawberry crops are irrigated using computerized systems. Moisture sensors communicate with a computer, which then makes irrigation decisions. This approach has significantly reduced our water consumption. Before automation, we used around 3,000 cubic meters of water per hectare. Automation has resulted in a 25% reduction, as human operators tend to over-irrigate.

Q: How do you use data to improve your operations?



Data plays a crucial role in our efforts to maximize efficiency. We track year-on-year weather patterns, water usage, and other critical metrics. By comparing historical data, we optimize our use of water, fertilizer, and labor. For example, we measure the amount of water needed to produce one kilogram of fruit and have seen significant improvements post-automation. This data-driven approach ensures we are sustainable and efficient.



Q: What are some of the major challenges you face, particularly in the blueberry sector?



Labor is the most significant challenge we face. In the UK, labor availability is limited, and the cost is quite high. Blueberries, in particular, are labor-intensive to cultivate, which exacerbates this issue.

Q: Do you export any of your fruit?



While we are primarily focused on the UK market, we do export a small amount of fruit to the Middle East and occasionally to Europe when we have surplus production. Our core business, however, remains centered on serving the UK market.

Chart link

Q: Where do you see the industry heading, and is there anything you’re particularly excited about?



The industry is evolving rapidly, and there are several developments that excite me. Firstly, the demand for soft fruit is growing, especially among younger consumers who are increasingly aware of the health benefits. This consistent demand is a positive sign for our industry. Secondly, the advancement of technology, such as automation, robotics, and drones, is happening swiftly. We are even seeing the integration of AI-driven forecasting models.

Q: Can you elaborate on advancements in fruit genetics?



There has been significant progress in genetics, resulting in new fruit varieties with better size, taste, and longer shelf lives. This innovation is critical as it helps us meet consumer expectations and maintain consistent quality. With all these technological advancements and the demand for healthier food choices, I’m quite optimistic about the future.



Q: How do you increase the demand for blueberries in the UK?



There is a lot of advertising and promotion around blueberries, not just from our company but also from supermarkets and media outlets. Television and newspaper campaigns help raise awareness about the health benefits of blueberries. As producers, our focus is on maintaining consistent quality. When we have a reliable and high-quality product, consumer demand naturally follows. However, challenges arise when there are gaps in the market or when quality drops. That’s why innovations like new genetics/ varieties are so crucial. They ensure consistent supply and quality, which helps us build a robust market.

Q: Thank you for sharing these insights. Is there anything else you'd like to add?



I believe the future is bright for our industry. With the combination of growing consumer demand, rapid technological advancements, and ongoing genetic improvements, we are well-positioned to meet market needs efficiently. It’s an exciting time to be in this field.